Imo gov’ship: People campaigning against me because I have one arm – LP candidate

The Imo State governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Athan Achonu, has said that some members of the opposition in the state are using his physical defect to campaign against him ahead of the governorship poll in November.

He stated this during a chat with ARISE TV concerning issues surrounding the Labour Party in the state ahead of the November poll.

There has recently been crisis in Imo after the National Working Committee of the party led by Julius Abure insisted that Achonu is the party’s genuine governorship candidate recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, another faction led by Lamide Apapa rejected Achonu as the party’s candidate.

Responding to the development, Achonu said, “Let me give you a perfect example of this scam. When they went to the Appeal Court, it declined, so we proceeded to the Supreme Court to challenge that judgement. You know what happened? The Appeal Court said why were we bothering? That the judgement was even in our favour. That we shouldn’t bother because the case had been dismissed.

“So what did we do? We went and withdrew the case from the Supreme Court. Immediately we withdrew the case, they went to town that Supreme Court had ruled so and so.

“The beneficiary of all these crises and factions in the Labour Party will be the APC government in power. Because people are already saying if we vote for the one-arm General (that’s what they call me), they will take away the thing from him in the Supreme Court, so we don’t want to waste our votes.

“So that’s just the situation they want to create. They are stimulating the belief that just because I have one arm, I shouldn’t be voted for.”

