JUST IN: We will investigate Mohbad’s death – Police

The police have promised to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of fast-rising artiste Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, well known as Mohbad. Series of allegations have…

The police have promised to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of fast-rising artiste Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, well known as Mohbad.

Series of allegations have trailed the death of the 27-year-old musician who was said to have been subjected to frustration after he severed relationship with his former record label.

Mohbad died on Tuesday after reportedly receiving injections for an ear infection and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a petition he wrote on June 25, 2023 to the police, alleging threat to his life by one Samlarry and others, went viral.

Police: Document surfaces about Mohbad’s petition over threat to life

MohBad: Some of you’ll Be Buried In Gutter, Portable slams Artistes ‘living fake lives’

Reacting to the controversies, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Thursday, said the police had commenced investigation into the artiste’s death.

The statement read, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, who recently passed away. We understand the concerns regarding his untimely demise.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

“We encourage family members or close associates with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in this process.

“In the meantime, we kindly request that individuals refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardize the ongoing investigation. Your trust and support are deeply valued.”

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...