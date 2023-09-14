MohBad: Some of you’ll Be Buried In Gutter, Portable slams Artistes ‘living fake lives’

Controversial street singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, professionally known as Portable, has cautioned his colleagues in the entertainment industry to stop living fake life. He advised…

He advised the artistes to invest in properties to avoid being buried in swampy and unbefitting areas after their demise.

Portable made this known on his Instagram video, days after music sensation, Ileriooluwa Oladimeji Aloba, with the stage name MohBad, died.

Some social media users had expressed shock over the deserted area of Ikorodu, Lagos, where MohBad was laid to rest.

One of the late singer’s in-laws had blamed the artiste’s family for choosing such location, saying he deserved better.

Speaking on Thursday, in a veiled message from the occurrences of MohBad, Portable urged upcoming artistes to buy properties.

He added that some people mocked him when he left Lekki, a posh area of Lagos for Alagbado, considered to be among the poor axis in the state.

He said, “Some of you will be buried if you don’t minimise the fake life you live in society. They have been insulting me that I built a house in the trenches. You know how many houses I have in the trenches?”

“Different kinds of mansions, like ten. It is not all of my properties that you guys will know. Even in the Lekki-Ajah side, I have bought a portion of land and I am building a house. I am even paying for a house near Osapa-London. I have so many things,” he boasted.

“Some don’t have a house. Don’t worry. Be lying. Reduce the volume of your fake life so your helper doesn’t address you as a mentor. For some people, it is inside the gutter that they will be buried. If you like continue your fake life. If you die, you don’t have a house, you have nothing.”

