Police: Document surfaces about Mohbad’s petition over threat to life

A document has surfaced online which showed that the late singer, MohBad, had filed a petition to the Nigeria Police Force over the threat of…

A document has surfaced online which showed that the late singer, MohBad, had filed a petition to the Nigeria Police Force over the threat of life. It was reported that the singer died two days ago.

Born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba on 8 June 1996 and died on 2 September 2023, he was known professionally as MohBad. Before his death, MohBad was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Records and left the label in 2022.

The petition read in part;

PETITION OF THREAST TO LIFE, MALICIOUS DAMAGE OF PROPERTIES VAKUED THE SUM OF FIVE MILLION NIRA, ASSAULT OCCASIONINIG HARM, OPPRESSION AND CONDUCT LIKELY TO CAUSE BREACH OF PEACE AGAINST SAMLARRY ELEGUSHI, ELELE, OBELE AND OTHERS

I of the above name and address, a law-abiding citizen and musician bring to your notice the assault and threat to my life by the above-mentioned person.

See the petition below:

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...