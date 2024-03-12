JUST IN: Two children killed as fire razes IDP Camp in Borno

At least two children were reportedly killed after hundreds of internally displaced persons’ (IDPs) tents were razed in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.…

At least two children were reportedly killed after hundreds of internally displaced persons’ (IDPs) tents were razed in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was learnt that the fire incident started at 11:15am in Muna Allamdari IDP camp in Maiduguri.

The Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Barkindo Saidu, said his team along firefighters were trying to put out the fire.

He said two children lost their lives and hundreds of tents burnt down as a result of the inferno.

“We lost two children to the fire outbreak and we are making effort to support the IDPs now,” Dr. Barkindo said.

Our correspondent reports that efforts were being made to put out the fire but the cause of the inferno could not yet be ascertained.