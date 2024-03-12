✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News | Top Story

N500m palliatives scandal rocks Senate

The Senate has been thrown into a rowdy session following revelation of uneven distribution of federal government’s palliatives to senators for onward disbursement to their…

The Senate has been thrown into a rowdy session following revelation of uneven distribution of federal government’s palliatives to senators for onward disbursement to their constituents.  

The Red Chamber was debating the allegation by Senator Abdul Ningi, the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, during an interview with BBC Hausa.

Ningi had claimed that a whopping N3.7 trillion was padded in the 2024 budget, causing an uproar among his fellow senators and sparking intense debates.

West Africa not producing enough palm oil to meet its needs – ECOWAS official 

Electricity workers threaten blackout in Kaduna over non-remittance of pension, promotion

The session degenerated further when Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe revealed that some senators were given N500 million as palliatives for their constituents while others got N200 million.

This revelation did not go down well with some senators and shouting match ensued, with the Senate President Godswill Akpabio struggling to restore order in the chamber.

