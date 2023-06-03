JUST IN: Borno’s former SSG, Shuwa, dies days after leaving office

Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, Borno’s immediate past Secretary to State Government, is dead. Shuwa, who until May 28, is Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s SSG, passed…

Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, Borno’s immediate past Secretary to State Government, is dead.

Shuwa, who until May 28, is Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s SSG, passed away after a brief illness.

According to a family source, he passed on at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, UMTH, this evening.

Shuwa was a seasoned administrator with a long standing track record of working at both state and federal levels.

Born 1958, he died aged 65.

His burial arrangements will be announced by the state government.

