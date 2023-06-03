10th N/Assembly: Tinubu meets opposition lawmakers Monday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will hold meetings with opposition senators and House of Representatives members on Monday ahead of the proclamation of the 10th National…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will hold meetings with opposition senators and House of Representatives members on Monday ahead of the proclamation of the 10th National Assembly.

Daily Trust reports that the meetings which agenda are not revealed cannot be separated from the need to ensure an executive-legislature harmonious relationship and perfect the process of electing leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly.

An invitation to the opposition senators and members-elect said President Tinubu would be meeting with senators by 3pm and the members of the House of Representatives by 5pm.

The invitation, signed by Tijani Umar, the Permanent Secretary, State House, on behalf of the President’s Chief of Staff, urged the lawmakers to attend and submit their list for security clearance.

Recall that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had continued to work in order to ensure that the election of a new Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives followed the guidelines it set on zoning arrangements.

The party had announced the endorsement of Senator Godswill Akpabio from South-South for Senate president, Senator Jubrin Barau from North-West for Deputy Senate President, Tajudeen Abass, North-West for speaker, House of Representatives and Benjamin Kanu, South-East, for deputy speaker.

However, some lawmakers of the ruling party had expressed their opposition to the proposed zoning formula and vowed to pursue their own ambitions to contest the various positions for which the party had already made choices.

