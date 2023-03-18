Job scam: Fake DSS official docked in Ondo

A self-acclaimed official of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), Ebenezer Adefehinti, has been docked by a Magistrate’s Court in Akure, the Ondo State…

A self-acclaimed official of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), Ebenezer Adefehinti, has been docked by a Magistrate’s Court in Akure, the Ondo State capital, for an alleged scam.

Mr Adefehinti was dragged before the court by the police after he was accused of defrauding some parents in the state, under the pretence of securing jobs in the DSS for their children.

The defendant was alleged to have committed the offence in June 2022 at three separate locations at the Ayegun Oka Akoko area of the state.

A police prosecutor in the case, Augustine Omhenemhen, told the court how Adefehinti allegedly obtained N570,000 from a cleric, Isaac Adebayo, with the pretence to secure a slot for his son, Daniel Adebayo, in the DSS.

Mr Omhenemhen also added that the defendant allegedly swindled a woman, Bola Ajidara, of the sum of N650,000 with assurance to get his son, identified as Abiola John, a job in the same DSS.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Adefehinti also obtained N1,750,000 under false pretence from one Bosede Adeyanju, with a promises to help her secure employment for a family member and another friend, Odo Kehinde and Oladimeji Olarewaju, in the secret police.

Mr Omhenemhen, however, accused the defendant of converting the total sum of N2,970,000 belonging to both Mr Adebayo, Mrs Ajidara, and Mrs Adeyanju to his use.

He particularly told the court that Mr Adefehinti’s offences contravened sections 418, 419, 383, 390, 484, and 108 (2) of the Criminal Code, Cap, 37 volume 1 law of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offences before the court and prosecutor pleaded with the court to allow him gather more witnesses for the case.

But the defence counsel, A. I, Akinde, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Ruling on the case, Magistrate O. R Yakubu granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2,000,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mr Yakubu added that the defendant must first be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service in Olokuta, Akure until he perfects his bail.

He, however, adjourned the case till March 23, 2023 for further hearing.