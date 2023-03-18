Some politicians think I’m too stubborn – EFCC chair

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said that some politicians in the country think that he is too…

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said that some politicians in the country think that he is too stubborn for them.

Bawa stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He was responding to a question on why some people were calling for his removal.

He said, “How can somebody stand on his own, while we are 200 million Nigerians, and do the bidding of certain politicians that Bawa must go and others are saying Bawa must to stay? They are paid to do so. When it’s time for Bawa to go Bawa must go.

“The issues they are raising are baseless. They don’t know what they are saying to be honest. I am inviting them to come here so that they can discuss some of these issues.

“They are maybe wrongly informed. There is new government coming in that is why maybe they think Bawa is too stubborn for them. Then Bawa should go.

“When it’s time, Bawa will go, but the EFCC is going to remain. That is what they need to understand. Whosoever is taking from me whether it’s tomorrow or in the next two years I will guarantee you that EFCC will do what it has to do.”