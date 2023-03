At least three people have lost their lives in an accident involving the convoy of Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State. Daily Trust gathered…

At least three people have lost their lives in an accident involving the convoy of Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.

Daily Trust gathered that the accident happened while the governor was on his way to his hometown, Masari in Kafur Local Government on Friday night.

He was heading there for the governorship and state assembly elections.

Sources said two policemen and a civilian lost their lives in the accident.

Details later…