Jigawa approves N725m for SSCE, others registration fees

The Jigawa State Executive Council on Wednesday approved the payment of N725.27 million as examination registration fees for 41,358 final year secondary school students across the state.

It approved the payment for the National Examination Council-Secondary School Certificate Examination (NECO-SSCE) for 34,210 candidates; 6,571 for NBAIS, 531 for NABTEB, and 46 candidates for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Sagir Musa Ahmad, said “the total sum of seven hundred and twenty-five million, two hundred and seventy-two thousand, six hundred and eleven naira and twenty-five kobo (N725,272,611.25) is to be paid through Ministry of Higher Education.”

The commissioner stated that the council also approved the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) disbursement of the sum of N84,510,750 for the direct facility financing to 281 accredited primary health centres across the 281 political wards in the state for the 3rd quarter of 2023.

He stated that the PHCs were going to utilize the fund for the procurement of drugs and other basic services to their respective community.

