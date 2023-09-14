42 coys win bid for Nigerian gas flare commercialisation

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday announced the outcome of the bidding exercise and issuance of letters of award to 42 companies/entities deemed…

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday announced the outcome of the bidding exercise and issuance of letters of award to 42 companies/entities deemed successful in the bid for 49 flare sites put forward during the 2022 Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) auction process.

The commission said 38 of the companies/entities have been awarded 40 flare sites for standalone single flare site development, while four were awarded nine sites to be developed as clusters.

In a statement, the commission said reserve bidders’ status has also been accorded some companies for the corresponding flare sites in case the preferred bidders fail to meet the terms and conditions stipulated in the RFP.

In response to the Request for Qualification (RFQ) issued in the fourth quarter of 2022, it added that 300 companies/entities indicated interest in either revalidating their prequalification status as existing participants or submitting Statement of Qualification (SOQ) as new participants.

