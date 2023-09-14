Invest time, resources for nation’s economic growth – Commissioner

Entrepreneurs have been urged to invest time and resources towards strengthening the economic growth of the nation. The Commissioner, Kaduna State Ministry of Business, Innovation…

Entrepreneurs have been urged to invest time and resources towards strengthening the economic growth of the nation.

The Commissioner, Kaduna State Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology, Patience Fakai, made the appeal while speaking at the World Entrepreneurship day 2023 celebration organised by Reality Investment Consulting Service (RICS).

Represented by Mr Bayei Peter Naman, a deputy director in the ministry, the commissioner noted that the diversification of the Nigerian economy with emphasis on entrepreneurship is possible because the nation is richly endowed with natural resources.

“What is needed are entrepreneurs who are willing to collaborate and partner with others by investing their time and resources. All these can be achieved when individual differences are put to check. There should be shared objectives, collaborative partnership, and mutual benefits from working together to enhance growth in entrepreneurship,” she stated.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), RICS, Ambassador Ismail Sheriff, said a decade ago, Reality Investment & Consultancy Service Ltd embarked on a journey to join in the global annual celebration of amazing entrepreneurs with extraordinary determination.

Represented by Hajiya Aljannatu Firdaus, a director, he explained that over the years, WED events have been institutionalized as a community vehicle, bringing entrepreneurs together to promote entrepreneurship education, quality products/services, and sharing innovative ideas in order to create an atmosphere of business sustainability in our community.

