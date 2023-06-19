Imo: Former PDP executives join APC 24 Hours After Resignation

All the seven former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who on Sunday dumped the party have formally joined the ruling...

All the seven former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executive committee who resigned on Sunday and dumped the party have formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The seven members are former Deputy Chairman, Imo PDP, Sir Martins Ejiogu; Former State Secretary, Nze Ray Emeaña; Former State Vice Chairman, Orlu Zone.

Others are Barr. Chibuisi Obido; former State Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor; State Woman Leader, Mrs. Maria Mbakwe; State Youth Leader, Greg GOC Nwadike; Former Treasurer, Barr. Josiah Eze.

They formally met with Governor Hope Uzodimma at Government House on Monday.

In a statement they presented to the Governor, the defectors said their decision to join APC was borne out of the burning desire to make Imo Imo better.

They also said that they left PDP “to escape assassination”.

“We left PDP because of the inertia of one man. We left PDP because of lack of internal democracy. And we left PDP because the usurper can never win the forthcoming governorship election.

“Your Excellency, we are here to inform you that we have come to join you in your patriotic and tenacious drive at transforming Imo State in infrastructure, economy, and social status. We have come to be admitted into the All Progressive Congress, APC, and your Prosperity administration where accountability, inclusivity, and a burning desire to make Imo state better are the order of the day.

“Besides, we are tired of being under a torn umbrella that can no longer shield us from the vagaries of the economic and political weather. We have come to receive the broom so that we could sweep away the evil that held us captive and threatened our lives in the hands of an unscrupulous dictator whose stock in trade is violence.

“Your Excellency, yesterday, we addressed a World Press conference wherein we catalogued our reasons why we dumped the opposition People’s Democratic Party ( PDP). The name of the party became a misnomer because of the dictatorial tendencies of one man who could not decide on being either a national secretary or candidate of the party in the state. It is noteworthy that many founders and stakeholders of PDP in Imo State have deserted the party because of the greed of one man.

“Yesterday, we could not answer the question of where we are headed. Today, we can confidently and comfortably tell the whole world that we are headed to the All Progressives Congress ( APC), because of Your Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma,CON, the Executive Governor of Imo State. We are not joining APC “to come and chop”. We are joining APC because it is the party for the future of Imo State and the future of Ndigbo.

“We are joining APC because of the superlative performance of Your Excellency which no other governor has achieved since the late Chief Sam Mbakwe. We are joining APC because of the impeccable logic of the Imo Charter of Equity and the promise it holds for a better Imo State and for a peaceful political space for everyone.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...