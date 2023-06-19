Open letter to Akwa Ibom Governor

Sir:

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State,

Akwa Ibom State Government House,

Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo.

Dear Pastor Umoh Eno, there is joy in my heart to welcome you to the seat of Government constituency, Akwa Ibom State and to bid farewell to the government of Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, government.

I will never cease to thank God, by whose grace you have become our leader. The joy in my heart is only to the extent that you will outperform your predecessor.

But I have a short message for you. What we expect to see in Akwa Ibom State under your watch is no less than good governance, government of completed projects, pay gratuities to retired civil servants in the State. Project the name of the State by good governance.

There are so many projects abandoned by the previous government of Akwa Ibom State. To mention but a few, Atan Ikot Okoro Road, General Hospital Ukanafun, abandoned academic block Ikot Osurua, Inyang Isong Road Ibiaku Ntok Okpo, Ikono LG, International Worship Centre, Ibom Science Park, Urban Secondary School fencing and devotion Hall in Ikono LGA, Peacock Paint Factory, Eket Ibeno Road Dualization, Feyreps Cassava Mill Ibiono Ibom, Ikpanya Road, Ibiono Ibom LGA, road leading to Goretti Girls School Ikot Ekpene, Community Secondary School, Ikot Uso Ekong in Eket, Mexican Cow rearing farm, China Market Eket and many more.

Please endeavour to complete these projects so that the fund invested in these projects will not be wasted because government is a continuum.

Let the people whosover as a result of these uncompleted projects get relief.

Cancel your dream project “the Happy Hour project” do not do happy hour in Akwa Ibom State. The reason is that as you are creating happy hour to people who drink, you are creating unhappy hour to people who do not drink, for people who drink but are not within the circumference where the drinking happens, it is unhappy hour for them also because they are not participating.

The best happy hour is payment of bursary to students of tertiary institutions, payment of gratuity, improving on social amenities and infrastructure, good roads in Nsit Ubium, Oruk Anam, Ibiono Ibom, Ukanafun etc, free JAMB form, free WAEC fees to the people of Akwa Ibom State, etc.

Project the name of God as a pastor that your are, never you abandon the title referencing you to God, for what shall it profit a man if he gains the whole world and lose his soul? – Mark 8 v 36. The world is watching, Akwa Ibom People are watching, Nigerians are watching, some people are praying for your fall to cast aspersion on the church. Becoming a governor is the greatest test on you to see how firm you can stand.

Do not look back at people who never supported you, it is your good governance that will bridge the gap between friends and enemies.

Please be very prudent on how you spend the resources of the State as this is very crucial, do not allow anyone to influence what you do, take only good advice, always be prepared for a day of reckoning. if our resources are missing we will hold you responsible. Pray for more critics to put you in check instead of sycophants. We pray that you succeed.

Nkereuwem Anana Esq

