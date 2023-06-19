Iyanya cheated on me with Tonto Dikeh — Yvonne Nelson

Around 2012, popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya and ace Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson were the talk of the town in the African continent due to their…

Around 2012, popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya and ace Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson were the talk of the town in the African continent due to their amorous relationship.

Moreso, the singer mentioned Yvonne Nelson in one of his highly successful commercial songs, Your Waist which was released in 2013. To the shock of their fans, the pair parted ways with no explanations to those who thought the relationship will head to the alter.

In an explosive memoir written by the Ghanaian actress titled, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, she noted that Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh. She revealed, “ He tattooed. My initials, YN, on his wrist, and I thought that was a big deal. If he was not serious about me, he would not do that. In his hit song, Ur Waist, he mentioned how he lusted over me. One can therefore imagine my shock when I returned to Ghana after one of my visits to Nigeria and someone called me from his house.

Nelson continued, “The caller said anytime I left Iyanya’s place, another actress came over to him and sometimes slept over. The person felt strongly that there was something going on between them and thought I should know. That actress turned out to be Tonto Dikeh of Nigeria, one al the female celebrities Iyanya named in his “Ur Waist” song.

“When I was convinced about the authenticity of the information I received, I was heartbroken. I took to Twitter to rant and vent. Tonto Dikeh responded on Twitter, saying people changed and so did feelings, so l should move on.

Reacting to her claims, Iyanya via his verified Twitter account wrote, “So Yvonne Nelson said I cheated on her with Tonto Dike? Oh wow. I’ll respond to this later. I no go write book, but…. For now, make I go watch my new video Director just send me now. Love & Trust Ft Joeboy.”(sic)

So Yvonne Nelson said I cheated on her with Tonto Dike? Oh wow.

I’ll respond to this later. I no go write book, but….

For now make I go watch my new video Director just send me now.

Love & Trust Ft Joeboy🎵 — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) June 19, 2023

Meanwhile, the actress also accused her counterpart in the Ghanaian entertainment scene, Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned musician who is popularly known as Sarkodie, of impregnating her and refusing to take responsibility for the child.

Narrating her experience, the actress wrote in parts, “I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn’t strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict. ‘Charlie, it dey there!’ she exclaimed.

“On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn’t the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.”

“The first thing that hit me when he said no to keeping the pregnancy was my own life. I had grown up without a father in my life. I had often been reminded of how I had been borne by mistake. I was still wondering if the man whose name I bore was my father.

“How was I going to bring another human being into this world to live like me, someone whose father would reject him or her as Mr Nelson had rejected me? If there was a way to spare someone else the trauma, I was contending with, why would I reject that option especially when I was not.”

