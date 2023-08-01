Immigration to introduce new visa regime, ‘Economic Trust Visa’

The Acting Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Caroline Adepoju, has disclosed that the Service is planning to introduce a new visa regime, named: “Economic…

The Acting Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Caroline Adepoju, has disclosed that the Service is planning to introduce a new visa regime, named: “Economic Trust Visa”.

She disclosed this while speaking in a press conference organised to commence the 60th-anniversary celebration of the NIS at the Service headquarters on Monday.

The Ag CG said: “We are looking at using our visa regime to support the vision of the Nigerian government in improving our economy.

“We have proposed the issuance of an Economic Trust Visa whereby we will assist interested investors in checking the profiles of their would-be partners.

“We will work hand in hand with security agencies in Nigeria to ensure that foreign direct investors are not swindled of their hard-earned money.”

She also said the Service will invest more in border management in the years ahead, adding that more logistics would be made available for personnel to do their job.

“We are deploying technology, we are deploying well-trained personnel in all the borders,” the Ag CG said.

She said the standardisation of the services of NIS would continue by exposing personnel to training to conform with internationally accepted standards.

According to her, more passport offices would be opened across the country while all passport processes would be automated to avoid human contact.

“Our technical partners are working hard to ensure that we have enough passport booklets because when there are booklets, sharp practices will also be reduced, she added.

