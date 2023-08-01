Umahi asked to ‘take a bow’ as Senate resumes ministerial screening

The Senate, on Tuesday resumed the screening of the ministerial nominees with the parliamentary privilege of “take a bow and go”. The remaining 14 nominees…

The remaining 14 nominees are to be screened today, according to the Senate order paper.

They are: David Umahi (Ebonyi); Adebayo Olawale Edun (Ogun); Nasir Ahmad El-rufai CON (Kaduna); Ahmed Musa Dangiwa (Katsina) Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji (Enugu); Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete (Delta); Dele Alake (Ekiti); Mr. Adekola Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo); Muhammad Idris (Niger); Professor Ali Pate Bauchi; Doris Anite Uzoka (Imo); Lateef Fagbemi SAN (Kwara); Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo Akwa (Ibom); Barr Hannatu Musawa (Katsina)

First to appear before the Senate is Senator David Umahi, former governor of Ebonyi and currently the Deputy Leader of the Senate.

He was asked to take a “bow and go” after reading his brief profile.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating his colleague in the Red Chamber to a ministerial position.

Akpabio then asked Umahi to take a bow and go and then resume his seat in the chamber.

The Senate President said Umahi will retain his senate seat until he is sworn in as minister.

