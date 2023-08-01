✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    Top Story

    BREAKING: Tribunal reserves judgement in petition against Tinubu’s victory

    The Presidential Election Petitions Court has reserved judgement in the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

    A five-member of justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani said the date would be communicated to parties.

    Earlier, the court observed the adoption of final written addresses by parties in the petition.

    Details later…

