Immigration promotes 7000 personnel, redeploys 12 comptrollers

No fewer than 7000 personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have been elevated to their next ranks across the board.

The promotion was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary of the Immigration, Civil Defense, Correctional and Fire Service Board, Alhaji Jafaru Ahmed.

In a statement yesterday signed by the Acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Mr Kenneth Kure, who was also elevated to the rank of Assistant Comptroller, the promoted personnel included both senior officers who sat for the regular exams as well as the junior staff who were upgraded as a result of acquiring additional qualifications.

In a related development, the Acting Comptroller General of NIS, Wuraola Adepoju, has redeployed 12 comptrollers to some states, including FCT, Kano, Jigawa, Ondo, Ogun, Mfum Border Control, among others.

She approved the appointment of the erstwhile Service spokesman, Tony Akuneme, as the FCT Command’s Comptroller, while Comptroller Joseph Dada becomes the new Principal Staff Officer to the Comptroller General.

In her address to officers and men of the Service during their monthly parade, the CGIS charged them to put the image of the job above personal interests.

She promised to prioritize the welfare of personnel and vowed that henceforth promotion would be based strictly on seniority.

