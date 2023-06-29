Bayelsa dep gov hosts banquet for Muslims

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has hosted Muslims in the state to a special banquet to celebrate...

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has hosted Muslims in the state to a special banquet to celebrate Eid-el Kabir at the Government House in Yenagoa Wednesday.

Speaking during the banquet, Senator Ewhrudjakpo, called on all Muslim faithful in the state and across the nation to use the Eid-el Kabir celebration to learn to give sacrificially like the Prophet Ibrahim did.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo urged Muslims to see everyone as members of the same human family irrespective of their religious faith and make necessary sacrifices for all to live together in peace and unity in every part of the country.

He underscored the fact that the celebration was really “a true reminder for everyone to live for others and not to be self-centered”, adding that peace is when people sacrifice their anger and grievances to allow for peaceful coexistence.

Describing God as the Judge and Giver of power, Senator Ewhrudjakpo said Governor Diri and his team would do more for the state when they are reelected in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

He expressed gratitude to the Muslim Ummah for their support and assured them that they would be carried along in the forthcoming governorship campaigns as requested.

In a similar vein, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has urged Muslims faithful living in Bayelsa State to continue to live in peace, togetherness, saying his administration will continue to put its priority on the security and safety of every resident.

The governor in a statement by his spokesperson, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, yesterday said his administration has guaranteed peaceful co-existence in the state and ensured that the right environment was created for business and work “no matter your religion or where you are from.”

