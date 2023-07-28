Idris emerges new Adamawa APC chairman

Barrister Idris Shuaibu was yesterday named as the chairman of the Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Before the emergence of Shuaibu,…

Barrister Idris Shuaibu was yesterday named as the chairman of the Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Before the emergence of Shuaibu, the party was led by Ismaila Tadawus in acting capacity after the removal of Ibrahim Bilal last year on allegations of embezzlement of party funds.

At an emergency meeting in Yola, members of the party’s State Executive Committee (SEC) approved the nomination of Shuaibu as the substantive chairman.

Speaking at the meeting, the state secretary of APC, Dr Raymond Chidama, said the committee acted on a memo from the northern senatorial zone, which endorsed Shuaibu in view of his leadership qualities and performance as the party’s legal advisor.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman said his administration would prioritise reconciliation among various camps in the party, calling for support of all stakeholders.

APC in Adamawa has been polarised as a result of disagreement stemming from the governorship primary.

One camp is loyal to Senator Aishatu Binani, the party’s governorship candidate in the last election, and the other, Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser.

