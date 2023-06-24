I regret getting married, says Ini Edo

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, says she was forced into marriage but ended up regretting it. On November 29, 2008, Ini Edo married American-based businessman…

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, says she was forced into marriage but ended up regretting it.

On November 29, 2008, Ini Edo married American-based businessman Philip Ehiagwina, but the marriage only lasted five years.

In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the diva said she had second thought about getting married.

Ifeanyi’s death: I still cry every morning – Davido

Davido: I’ve been struggling with my voice

She also said she regretted her marriage, adding that it was a wrong decision for her to take.

In the interview, the actress revealed that her family forced to go into the union with Ehiagwina and that she would only consider marriage with the right person.

She said, “I regretted my decision to get married because it wasn’t just the right move to make.”

She revealed that she decided to have her child through surrogacy because she suffered many miscarriages.

In 2021, the actress welcomed a child via surrogacy, revealing that she chose that route due to miscarriages.

“I chose surrogacy because I had a couple of miscarriages. And I just got tired of trying.

“I don’t have a husband. So, I’m like, I want a child for myself, whether I have a husband or not. So, what other options would I have? And I wanted it to be my child. My eggs. Thankfully, my eggs are good. So I did that.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...