Ifeanyi’s death: I still cry every morning – Davido

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, fondly known as Davido, has revealed that he still mourns his late son, Ifeanyi.

Ifeanyi drowned at Davido’s Banana Island mansion in October last year.

In a recent interview with Omega, the singer said he still cries anytime he remembers his son’s death.

He said many expected his latest album ‘Timeless’ to have a sad theme because of the situation, but he opted for “bangers.”

The superstar said: “I miss him every day, there are tears coming out of my eyes every morning, you don’t have to see it.

“I look at myself in the mirror and I said apart from it just being about me, I know how many people love me, I know how many people are depending on me.

“My son up there is looking down at me. Apart from me being strong for his mom, which is my primary responsibility, I have to be strong for the world.

“A lot of people thought the album was just going to be a lot of sad songs, so we gave them bangers on bangers.

“My son is dancing and my mom is dancing in heaven. So for people to see that it’s possible to stand up again and be able to work, it’s only God.”

