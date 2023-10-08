I needed money to marry a new wife, says arrested 67-year-old ‘cocaine dealer’

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 67-year-old drug trafficker, Chukwuemeka Clement, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja…

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 67-year-old drug trafficker, Chukwuemeka Clement, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja for ingesting 100 wraps of cocaine.

The suspect said he ventured into the criminal enterprise to raise enough money to marry a new wife and start life afresh after wasting 30 years of his life in Brazil, Ethiopia and Thailand.

Spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday in Abuja in a statement that Chukwuemeka was arrested on Tuesday 3rd October during the inward clearance of passengers on the Ethiopian Airline flight 951 from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and was taken for body scan, which revealed multiple pellets in his stomach.

“While under observation, he excreted a total of 100 wraps of cocaine weighing 2.195kgs in four excretions. In his statement, he claimed to have spent 30 years in Brazil, Ethiopia and Thailand, while he was once married but lost his wife without a child. He added that it was why he decided to go into drug trafficking to raise enough money to marry a new wife and start life afresh,” Babafemi said.

On the same day, Tuesday 3rd October, NDLEA operatives at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, intercepted a 45-year-old woman, Bilkisu Mohammed Bello while preparing to board a Saudia Airlines flight to Saudi Arabia.

While being interviewed, she confessed that pellets of cocaine given to her to swallow before her flight were kept in a house in the Farawa area of Kano.

When she led NDLEA officers to the house, 52 wraps of the illicit substance with a total weight of 767 grams were recovered.

