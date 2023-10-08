NFF backs Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup Bid

In a surprising development that could potentially reshape the international football, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has dropped hints that it may back Saudi Arabia’s…

In a surprising development that could potentially reshape the international football, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has dropped hints that it may back Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

This was contained in statement appeared on the Nigeria’s football body official website while congratulating Government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco over Wednesday’s decision by FIFA that the North African country will co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup finals with Spain and Portugal.

Gusau said that the NFF will be throwing its weight behind the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s bid to stage the 2034 finals – four years after the expected spectacle in Morocco, Spain and Portugal.

“We believe the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has the infrastructure and facilities to stage a spectacular FIFA World Cup in 2034,” the statement added.

Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup has been gaining momentum in recent months, with the country investing heavily in infrastructure and facilities for the tournament. If successful, this would be the first time that the World Cup would be hosted in the Middle East since Qatar hosted the 2022 edition.

The NFF’s potential support for Saudi Arabia’s bid could carry significant weight, given Nigeria’s influence in African football. Nigeria has a rich footballing history, and the NFF plays a crucial role in the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The 2034 World Cup hosting rights are expected to be decided by FIFA in the coming years, with Saudi Arabia facing competition from potential joint bids by other countries. The bid process is known for its competitive nature, as nations vying for the honor of hosting the tournament present their proposals to FIFA’s governing body.

