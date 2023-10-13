I inherited empty treasury from my predecessor – Sokoto Gov

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has said he inherited an empty treasury and no single note was handed over to him by his predecessor,…

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has said he inherited an empty treasury and no single note was handed over to him by his predecessor, former Governor Aminu Tambuwal

Aliyu was responding to the deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kanu, who asked how the Governor was able to execute 100 projects in his first 100 days in office during a condolence visit to the state on Thursday.

Aliyu, who spoke through his deputy, Engineer Idris Gobir, said it was just a sacrifice as there was nothing in the treasury when they took over about five months ago.

“We inherited an empty Treasury and nothing to show, not a single paper was handed over to us.

“We made sacrifice to change the narrative of the state and we have succeeded in changing it within the last 100 days,” he said.

He described the relationship between the state government and the legislature as cordial, saying they were groomed by the current leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Aliyu, however, thanked the leadership of the green chamber who sent a powerful delegation to condole the government and people of the state over the demise of their colleague and member, representing Isa-Sabon Birni Federal Constituency, Jelani Danbuga.

He described the late lawmaker as patriotic and a complete gentleman.

Earlier, Kanu said they were amused by the number of projects so far executed by the state government, noting that it was a thing of joy to see leadership at the state level was making a positive impact on the lives of the people.

He stated that they were in Sokoto to commiserate with the people of the state over the death of their colleague who believed in the unity and progress of the country.

