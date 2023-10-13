Yusuf Maitama, ex-Interior minister, dies at 76

Former minister of Interior, Bello Yusuf Maitama Yusuf, Sardaunan Dutse, is dead. Aged 76, Maitama served as a senator from 1999-2007. FCTA gives committee 1…

Former minister of Interior, Bello Yusuf Maitama Yusuf, Sardaunan Dutse, is dead.

Aged 76, Maitama served as a senator from 1999-2007.

A family friend of the deceased, Alhaji Hussaini Dalhatu, confirmed to Daily Trust that he died in the early hours of Friday.

His funeral prayer is scheduled to take place after Jumu’at prayer at the Kano Emir’s palace on Friday.

Maitama was born in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State in 1947. He was minister of interior in 1981 and minister of commerce in 1982.

