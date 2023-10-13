PHOTOS: Kenny Ogungbe releases NYSC Pictures as Tinubu’s Minister leaves Nigerians in dark

Music executive, Kenny Ogungbe, has completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme. Ogungbe, who was popular for shaping the Nigerian music scene through…

Music executive, Kenny Ogungbe, has completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Ogungbe, who was popular for shaping the Nigerian music scene through his Kennis Music label in the early 20s, posted pictures of his Passing Out Parade on social media, with caption: “NYSC graduation/POP today. Lagos/12C graduation day. To God be the glory.”

The post attracted different reactions, especially from those saying he has exceeded 30 years and not eligible to participate in the scheme.

Section 2 of the NYSC Act states that every citizen who graduated from any tertiary institution in and outside Nigeria and is not 30 years old shall be mobilised for the one-year compulsory national youth service, while any person above 30 was not eligible to participate in the service.”

EDITORIAL: Musawa should defer ministerial duties to complete NYSC

It’s wrong to be minister while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

The news on Ogungbe brings to the fore the participation of Minister of Arts and Culture, Mrs Hannatu Musawa, in NYSC.

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) had raised the alarm that Musawa, who like Ogungbe, is far above 30, was participating in the scheme.

This had triggered outrage, especially after Eddy Megwa, NYSC spokesman, said Musawa was holding office in breach of NYSC Act.

Megwa, who spoke exclusively with Daily Trust in August, confirmed that the minister had been serving for eight months in the FCT.

He explained that it was against the NYSC Act for any corps member to pick up a government appointment until the one-year service was over.

It is unclear if Musawa joined the batch of Ogungbe or is still a corps member.

Below are Ogungbe’s pictures:

