‘How phone stolen by my boyfriend landed me in prison’

An 18-year-old woman, Miss Beauty Obi, on Monday narrated how a mobile phone allegedly stolen by her boyfriend landed her in the Warri Custodial Centre (Okere Prison) in Delta State.

City & Crime reports that the accused who gave birth through Caesarean Section (CS) in prison two months ago disclosed this after she was granted a N250,000 by the Chief Judge (CJ) of the state, Justice Tessy Diai.

Beauty, who hails from Obingwa in Imo State, explained that the police arrested her and her boyfriend when he was about to sell a stolen phone which she said she was not aware of.

Justice Diai, anchored her decision on a passionate appeal by Mr Edo Joseph Lucky, Deputy Controller of the Warri Custodial Centre, to enable her go to her parents for proper care, just as she also assisted her with N20,000.

Earlier, Mr Lucky informed the CJ that Beauty and her boyfriend were admitted at the centre when she was pregnant and that when she was due for delivery she was taken to the Warri Central Hospital where she gave birth through CS.

He added that the child was placed in an incubator for one week before it was reunited with the mother in custody.

The CJ also granted freedom to Lofore Difference (37), Innocent Okpaghe (37), Umukoro Kingsley (51) and Chenago Wisdom (29) who were charged with various offences ranging from armed robbery to murder.

She said the suspects were granted freedom based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) that they had no cases to answer.

