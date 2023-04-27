How Lagos cultists killed 2 rivals in Kwara

A gang of suspected cultists from Lagos State have allegedly killed two people from a rival group in Kwara State after trailing them from Lagos. …

The incident, it was gathered, occurred in the wee hours of Eid el-Fitr at the Akata Orisunbare area of Ganmo, when residents were returning from the Ramadan Laylat-ul-Qadr prayer.

Residents said a victim, identified as Thompson, who came from Lagos, was killed alongside his host, Abdulwaheed, who is said to be a bricklayer.

“Their assailants stormed the victim’s house in two Keke NAPEP (tricycles) at about 5am, while people were returning home from the Ramadan Laylat al-Qadr.

“But while Abdulwaheed was trying to bring out his gun for self-defence, he was shot and macheted to death before they later severed his head while also killing Thompson in the process,” a witness said.

It was further learnt that the corpses of the two victims were evacuated from the crime scene, with six bullets recovered by the police at about 9am.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi (SP), said “Information at our disposal revealed that the victims were trailed from Lagos. But we are still investigating.”