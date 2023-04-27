Kidnapping: I’m in pain, come to my rescue — Council chair appeals to FCT minister

The chairman of Kwali LGA in the FCT, Danladi Chiya, has appealed to the FCT minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, to come to his aid in…

The chairman of Kwali LGA in the FCT, Danladi Chiya, has appealed to the FCT minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, to come to his aid in rescuing 29 people abducted at Yewuti village of the council, saying he is in pain over the incident.

City & Crime reported that kidnappers in the wee hours of Tuesday, invaded Yewuti, the hometown of the former vice chairman of the council, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti, and abducted 29 residents that comprised of women, children and adults in the area.

Chiya, speaking when he visited the community yesterday in company of security agents to sympathise with families of the abducted victims, described the incident as unfortunate.

He said the kidnapping happened barely 48 hours after he visited the community where he attended the seventh day fidda’u prayer for the late mother of the former vice chairman of the council, Alhaji Zubairu.

“Reported cases of kidnapping in Kwali Area Council had gone down to some minimal level, until recently, when we received a report of the kidnapping incident in Chida village, where the village chief and his subjects were abducted two weeks ago,” he said.

“This is barely two weeks and some days now when the village head of Chida in Wako ward and nine of his subjects were abducted. All efforts to rescue them up till this moment have proved abortive,” the chairman said.

According to him, on receiving information on the latest abduction in Yewuti, he alerted the security agents, saying that unfortunately, before their arrival at the village, the victims had already been taken away by the kidnappers.

“And information reaching us now is that the 29 abducted victims were whisked away to the same place that used to be their den in a forest in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State that shares boundary with Kogi State,” he added.