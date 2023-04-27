FCT prisons controller assures staff, inmates of welfare

The FCT Controller of Correctional Service, Ibrahim N. Idris Esq. has assured staff of the CG’s commitment to their welfare and that of inmates and…

The FCT Controller of Correctional Service, Ibrahim N. Idris Esq. has assured staff of the CG’s commitment to their welfare and that of inmates and called on them to ensure strict compliance with operational guidelines in line with international best correctional practices.

A statement by Adamu Samson Duza, the FCT Command’s PRO, said the controller made the call during his just concluded familiarisation tour to all correctional facilities under his command.

He also charged all security agencies to strengthen the already existing synergy on intelligence gathering to assist the correctional service in achieving the purpose of incarceration, which is primarily for reformation, in accordance with the NCoS Act, 2019.

The familiarisation tour, which was made in a bid to motivate the staff, took the controller to Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje; Medium Security Custodial Centre, Suleja; Dukpa Model Farm Centre; Juvenile/Deradicalization Centre, Suleja; Kennel Unit, Poultry, Soap Cottage Industry and Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Karshi, which is still under construction.