Hoodlums gun down police officers in Ebonyi 

A notorious gang has killed not less than five police officers in Abakiliki, capital of Ebonyi state. The incident happened at the popular Ebyia bridge…

A notorious gang has killed not less than five police officers in Abakiliki, capital of Ebonyi state.

The incident happened at the popular Ebyia bridge along Hilltop road, Abakiliki, around 5am on Friday.

Also killed were two suspected prostitutes who were said to be returning to their respective homes in the area.

Daily Trust learnt that hoodlums had recently attacked and killed policemen on duty at the same spot three months ago.

Your investment is safe, FG tells investors in gas

FG won’t accept accidental discharge, NSCDC warns recruits

The deceased officers were at their duty post when the gunmen open fire on them.

A resident, Mrs. Ngozi (surname withheld) told our correspondent that the assailants were allegedly returning from operation when they opened fire on the officers.

“My dear our area has become a hit zone for hoodlums, just this morning we heard another incident that some policemen were killed by suspected armed robbers at Hill-Top road near the gas station.

“And you know that similar incident happened at the same spot last year where some police officers were also killed by armed gang.

“Some of the slain officers in last year’s attack are yet to be buried and now another six policemen have lost their lives in same manner, including two girls just this morning.

“Those two ladies were said to girlfriends of the slain officers while some claimed that they were prostitutes who were returning home,” she stated.

At the moment, the state command public relations officer in the state, DSP Joshua Ukandu, had not issued a statement on the tragic incident.