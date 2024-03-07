Your investment is safe, FG tells investors in gas

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
ekperikpe ekpo
The federal government yesterday assured investors in the gas sector of the security and safety of their investments.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, advised foreign investors not to entertain fear on the safety of their investment.

He spoke while hosting top officials of Shanghai Huayi Energy Chemical Company Group of China (HUAYI) and China Road and Bridge Corporation, who are strategic investors in Brass Methanol and Gas Hub Project in Bayelsa State.

The minister in a statement stressed that Nigeria is open for investments and investors, hence the assurance to the present and prospective investors.

Ekpo described the Brass project as one critical project of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

“The federal government is committed to developing Nigeria’s gas reserves through projects such as the Brass Methanol project which presents an opportunity for the diversification of Nigeria’s economy,” Ekpo said.

“It is for this and other reasons that the project has been accorded the significant concessions (or support) that it enjoys from the government. Let me therefore assure you of the strong commitment of our government to the security and safety of yours and other investments as we have continually done for similar Chinese investments in Nigeria through the years,” he added.

Ekpo tasked investors and contractors working on the project to double their efforts, saying, “I want to see this project running for the good of Nigeria and its investors.”

Leader of the Chinese delegation, Mr Zheng Bi Jun, said the visit to the country was to carry out feasibility studies for investments in methanol projects.

On his part, the Managing Director of Brass Fertiliser and Petrochemical Ltd, Mr Ben Okoye, expressed the optimism of partnering with genuine investors on the project.

