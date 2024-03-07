✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

FG won’t accept accidental discharge, NSCDC warns recruits

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Capital Territory Command, Olusola Odumosu, on Thursday, warned personnel of the Corps against accidental…

nscdc new
NSCDC
The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Capital Territory Command, Olusola Odumosu, on Thursday, warned personnel of the Corps against accidental discharge.
Odumosu gave the warning at the passing out parade of the 532 personnel of the 2022/2023 recruits after six months of rigorous training in Abuja.
The commandant also charged the new personnel to be diligent in their duty, be professional in arms handling and carry out all their assignments with utmost caution.
“In NSCDC there is nothing like accidental discharge. Once you find yourself holding a weapon, rules of engagement must continually sound in your head, your rifle is as safe as you want it to be.
“You have been trained in weapons handling. This is one aspect of your job that you have to tread with utmost caution.
“Respect the fundamental human rights of all Nigerians and be guarded by our watchword humility and integrity in service delivery.
“Note also that, you are also expected to maintain a high level of discipline, professionalism and competence in the discharge of your duties. Your uniform and weapon must not be used to intimidate or harass any citizens,” the commandant warned.

Nigerians are now earning dollars with premium domains, these domains can be acquired for $1500-$2000 profit margin can be as much as $15,000 to $20,000. Click here to learn how to earn dollars.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories