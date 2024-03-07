FG won’t accept accidental discharge, NSCDC warns recruits

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Capital Territory Command, Olusola Odumosu, on Thursday, warned personnel of the Corps against accidental…

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Capital Territory Command, Olusola Odumosu, on Thursday, warned personnel of the Corps against accidental discharge.

Odumosu gave the warning at the passing out parade of the 532 personnel of the 2022/2023 recruits after six months of rigorous training in Abuja.

The commandant also charged the new personnel to be diligent in their duty, be professional in arms handling and carry out all their assignments with utmost caution.

“In NSCDC there is nothing like accidental discharge. Once you find yourself holding a weapon, rules of engagement must continually sound in your head, your rifle is as safe as you want it to be.

“You have been trained in weapons handling. This is one aspect of your job that you have to tread with utmost caution.

“Respect the fundamental human rights of all Nigerians and be guarded by our watchword humility and integrity in service delivery.

“Note also that, you are also expected to maintain a high level of discipline, professionalism and competence in the discharge of your duties. Your uniform and weapon must not be used to intimidate or harass any citizens,” the commandant warned.