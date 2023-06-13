Hoodlums beat, tear protocol officer’s shirt during assembly inauguration in Niger

A protocol officer with the Niger State House of Assembly, Mr Victor Ola, was on Tuesday beaten by hoodlums and his shirt torn during the…

A protocol officer with the Niger State House of Assembly, Mr Victor Ola, was on Tuesday beaten by hoodlums and his shirt torn during the inauguration of the 10th state assembly.

Mr Ola told City & Crime that he was trying to protect seats reserved for guests and journalists when the hoodlums insisted they were in the house on invitation and that they must sit on the chairs.

He said the hoodlums pounced on him, injured him close to his eyes and tore his shirt.

A witness said, “The protocol officer was in the assembly together with other officials to arrange seats for dignitaries and visitors. When the thugs arrived, they took over the seats allocated for some dignitaries, the media and families of the new legislators.

“As he tried to explain to them, they pounced on him and started beating him.”

City & Crime further gathered that the security and protocol officials were overwhelmed by the crowd at the assembly complex.

