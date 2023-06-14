TotalEnergies discovers oil, gas on OML102 offshore Nigeria

TotalEnergies has discovered the Nkoton oil and gas on the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 102 offshore Nigeria, the company said in a release. Nicolas Terraz,…

TotalEnergies has discovered the Nkoton oil and gas on the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 102 offshore Nigeria, the company said in a release.

Nicolas Terraz, President, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies, said the discovery opened a promising outlook for a new tie-back development.

Located in shallow waters, 60 km off the southeast coast of Nigeria, the Ntokon-1AX discovery well encountered 38 metres of net oil pay and 15 metres of net gas pay, while its side-track Ntokon-1G1 encountered 73 metres of net oil pay, in well-developed and excellent quality reservoirs, the company said.

TotalEnergies said Ntokon-1G1 tested successfully up to a maximum rate of about 5,000 barrels per day of 40° API oil.

“After the start-up of production of the Ikike tie-back on OML99 in 2022, this new success in the area further demonstrates the potential of nearby exploration to create value within our low cost, low emission strategy,” Terraz added.

Located 20 km from the Ofon field facilities on OML102, Ntokon is planned to be developed through a tie-back to these existing facilities.

OML 102 is operated by TotalEnergies EP Nigeria with a 40 percent interest, alongside partner, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, with the remaining 60 percent.

From Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor and Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Chairman AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called on the new leadership of the National Assembly to complement the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Godswin Akpabio and his counterpart in the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, emerged Senate President and Speaker respectively following their elections on Tuesday.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor described the duo as popular choices and urged them to lead a vibrant legislature that will complement the president.

AbdulRazaq also congratulated Senator Jibrin Barau and Benjamin Kalu on their elections as Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker respectively.

He said “The popular choices of the new Senate President and the Rt. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives, as well as their deputies, underscore the confidence that their colleagues reposed in them.

“It also shows their abilities to work in harmony with the other arms of government for the development of our country.

“We look forward to working with the new leadership on different issues of national interest.

“While wishing them God’s guidance and protection as they lead their colleagues in the 10th National Assembly to champion a vibrant legislative agenda that complements the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other subnational governments across Nigeria,” the statement added.

