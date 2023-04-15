Hajj 2023: Plateau urges pilgrims to meet deadline

The Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has urged the 2023 intending hajj pilgrims to complete their hajj fares especially for those who have deposited…

The Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has urged the 2023 intending hajj pilgrims to complete their hajj fares especially for those who have deposited some payment with the state welfare board.

The payment is expected to be completed on or before Friday, 21 April.

The Board in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Namu Sanusi, said the call became necessary to enable the board meet up with NAHCON’s deadline to all states and Abuja.

He said “The payment of the balance by the intending pilgrims would enable the board to established prospectus master list of the trip considering time frame for the airlift of the intending pilgrims to the holy land.”

According to Sanusi, paying the balance would also enable the board continue with other travelling arrangement since NAHCON has announced the sum of N2,919,00, for intending pilgrims from Plateau State.

The Board however said screening of intending pilgrims would commence on the 02/05/2023, as scheduled.