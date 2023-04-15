Rahama Sadau, Maryam Booth clash in ‘The Two Aishas’

A family drama titled, ‘The Two Aishas’, pitching two fan-favourite Kannywood actresses, Rahama Sadau and Maryam Booth against each other in a riveting film,…

Distributed by Filmone, the movie is billed for a nationwide release on April 24 to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Showcasing the beauty of Islam and culture, the movie is filled with intrigues that will keep fans glued to the box-office screen till the end-credit.

It addresses relatable themes such as forgiveness, betrayal, love, rivalry and piousness.

The movie aside featuring the two most-loved Kannywood favourite actresses also parades a versatile cast that includes Paul Utomi, Akeem Ogara, Shushu Abubakar with special appearance by Nyma Akashat-Zibiri and Sulaiman Aledeh, among others.

Another highlight is the movie’s humanitarian slant where it gave a rare opportunity to some street kids to live their Nollywood dream for the first time as movie extras.

According to Arabel Productions, the Executive Producer, The Two Aishas are women of the same Islamic faith and status who are married to two best friends.

However, their loyalty and friendship got tested with one party feeling robbed and betrayed by the other, threatening to tear apart an enduring friendship from childhood and testing their faith as devout Muslims.

Top Nigerian fashion icon, Shareefah Abiola Andu known as the face behind the popular Islamic merchandising brand, Arabel, steps out for the first time wearing a new hat as Executive Producer which marks her foray into new territories.

Speaking about the movie, the Executive Producer said, “Arabel no doubt has been known for over two decades as a household name within the fashion industry.

“We are beyond excited to constantly find new expressions to elevate the beauty of Islam and celebrate our culture. The Two Aishas provided a new opportunity for us to do what we have been known for, this time through the lens of filmmaking. Indeed, there is a nexus between fashion and film, so this is not a totally strange terrain for us.

“This marks an exciting new journey for Arabel and we are absolutely thrilled to share the output of this beautiful experience with the rest of the world. I believe that everyone would be proud of what we have created.”