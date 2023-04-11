Kaduna pilgrims’ board sets 10-day deadline for Hajj fare payment

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has given over 2,000 intending pilgrims in the state 10 days to complete the payment of N2.919 million for…

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has given over 2,000 intending pilgrims in the state 10 days to complete the payment of N2.919 million for their Hajj seats or risk losing them.

Dr Yusuf Yaqubu Alrigasiyu, the agency’s executive secretary, made this known during an updated broadcast on a private radio station in the state.

Alrigasiyu urged those who have made deposits to ensure they complete their balance before or on April 20.

He stated that seats would be replaced for anyone who failed to complete their payment and that the agency had been directed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to forward all payments made so far before April 22.

‘How Nigeria can stem brain drain in education sector’

Consumers groan over epileptic power supply

The executive secretary assured intending pilgrims that the state had secured the best accommodation near the Haram Mosque in Makkah and urged them to attend sensitisation lectures on how to perform the Hajj exercise properly.

“We pray to Allah to make it easy for the intending pilgrims to have the money and pay before the deadline elapses,” he said.