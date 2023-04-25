Gunmen kill 4 mourners in Benue

Gunmen have reportedly killed four mourners at Ankpali village in Edikwu District of Apa LGA of Benue State. Locals said the incident, which happened at…

Gunmen have reportedly killed four mourners at Ankpali village in Edikwu District of Apa LGA of Benue State.

Locals said the incident, which happened at the weekend, left many others seriously injured.

Our correspondent also gathered that a similar attack occurred at Tse-yongu Mbapupuu in Gbambe-ushi Council Ward of Gwer-West local government area of the state during which one Tyoalumun Dangh, was severely wounded.

Villagers narrated that the latest attack happened while the deceased victims, who hailed from Ankpali village, were ambushed while returning from a funeral in Ugbokpo, the Apa local government headquarters.

The villagers said four of the mourners were gunned down on the spot, some are still missing while several others sustained gunshots wound and are recuperating in the hospital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO, SP Catherine Anene, said that she was yet to receive any report about the matter.