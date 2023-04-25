Why I videotaped female students naked — Kwara ‘cultist’

A suspected cultist, Ayodeji Michael, has explained why they stripped female students and videotaped them in the process. The suspect, a 300-level student of Kwara…

A suspected cultist, Ayodeji Michael, has explained why they stripped female students and videotaped them in the process.

The suspect, a 300-level student of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, was recently described by the Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, as very ‘dangerous’.

“This particular one (Michael) is very dangerous, he is an armed robber, a cultist and a ritualist. He would break into the students’ hostel, collect their money with knife and at gunpoint, and beat his victims with cutlass while asking them to also transfer money to his account.

“But if they go to a female hostel, they will tell the girls to undress and film them in their state of nakedness,” Odama has said.

But speaking with City & Crime at the weekend, the 23-year-old suspect, who denied that he is into kidnapping, claimed that “I was arrested at the hostel of my girlfriend.

“What happened was that there was a robbery incident in the morning at the same hostel, and they thought I was the one behind it.

“I was there for two things: to assist my pals in collecting money from a debtor and also teach my ex-girlfriend a lesson for cheating on me.

“So I took some bike men to the place and ordered him to be beaten with knives and cutlasses in his back to get the money back from him. Because I couldn’t handle him alone, I had to take him to the hostel.

“I don’t do kidnapping but I collect money from victims and also order transfers to my account,” he said.

Asked why he filmed his female victims, Michael said, “This particular student was my ex, and she was on wrapper when I entered her room. Shocked to see me, she was asking what I was doing there, and out of fear, the wrapper fell off her.

“But I wanted to instil fear in her to know that what she did was wrong because she collected money from me and cheated with another person.”

He pleaded for the authorities to have mercy on him in the case with the state.