Gunmen kill 3 cops, injure other in Edo

Gunmen on Thursday killed three police officers while one other sustained injury during an attack in Edo State. It was gathered that the officers were…

Gunmen on Thursday killed three police officers while one other sustained injury during an attack in Edo State.

It was gathered that the officers were going to their duty post when they were ambushed near Agor, along the Igarra-Auchi Road in Edo State.

It was gathered that one of the assailants was also killed while another who sustained gunshot wounds had been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment and interrogation.

It was learnt that six rifles were recovered from the assailants.

Gunmen abduct traditional ruler in Plateau

Gunmen kill 7 in Kaduna, Benue communities

The incident, it was gathered, happened between 5:30 and 6am close to the popular Agor Market where mobile policemen usually mount roadblock.

The policemen were said to be driving in a car while another of their colleague was riding on a motorbike behind when they were attacked.

But the officer riding behind engaged the assailants who fled into the bush with the four rifles of the policemen after killing them.

Speaking on the incident, the head of the vigilante group in the area, Ibukun Dogo, said they trailed the attackers through blood stains to their hideout where we met two of them with gunshot injuries.

“One died from the gunshots while the other was taken away by the police to the hospital. We recovered the four police rifles and additional two in the area we found the assailants.

“The suspect said they are from Okene in Kogi State but we don’t know their mission whether it is armed robbery or kidnapping and what they wanted to use the arms and ammunition for.”

When contacted, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the command had yet to get the details of the attack.