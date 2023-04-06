JUST IN: Gunmen abduct traditional ruler in Plateau

From Yusufu Aminu Idegu, Jos Another paramount ruler has been kidnapped from his palace in Plateau State by some gunmen. The kidnapped monarch, His Royal…

From Yusufu Aminu Idegu, Jos

Another paramount ruler has been kidnapped from his palace in Plateau State by some gunmen.

The kidnapped monarch, His Royal Highness Sunday Dajep, is the district head of Chip community inhabited by the Mhiship ethnic group of Pankshin Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Trust learnt that the district head was kidnapped at about 11pm on Wednesday when the gunmen forced their way into his palace in Chip community along Mangu-Shendam road.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, said the command was aware of the abduction.

Alubo said, “Men of the command has been on tbe trail of the gunmen. We launched a manhunt for the gunmen as soon as we got the distress call.”