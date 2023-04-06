Gunmen kill 7 in Kaduna, Benue communities

Gunmen on Tuesday night killed no fewer than seven people in separate attacks on some Kaduna and Benue communities. Four people were killed in Dutsen…

Four people were killed in Dutsen Bako Community in Ikulu Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A resident, Waziri Gambo, told our reporter that the gunmen, about six in number, opened fire on the victims.

“They killed four persons, three of whom were Nigeriens and one Ikulu youth identified only as Sajoo. The Nigeriens were native medicine sellers.”

When contacted, the Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Muhammed Jalige, did not pick the call of our reporter at the time of filing this report.

In Benue State, three people were killed in Umogidi village of Entekpa-Adoka District in Otukpo Local Government Area.

A native of the area, simply identified as Adakole, said one of the three young men killed participated as an agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the just concluded elections.

Adakole said the recent spate of attacks within the axis of Idomaland was becoming worrisome.

The chairman of Otukpo LGA, Bako Eje, told our correspondent on phone that the gunmen were suspected to be armed herders.

Eje explained that, “For over a month now, they have been terrorising our people in that axis – from Egili to Umuogidi across Enetekpa ward. They graze their cows to our area, eat up our cassava, our grains and yams and the ones they could not eat, they just set them on fire.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident to journalists in Makurdi.

She, however, said no details of the incident yet.

From Ahmed Ali (Kafanchan) & Hope Abah Emmanuel (Makurdi)