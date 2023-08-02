Gunmen invade ex-senator’s farm in Kwara, kill manager

Suspected kidnappers have killed a relative of the former senator representing Kwara South in the National Assembly, Simeon Suleiman Ajibola. The deceased, Biodun Ajibola, was…

Suspected kidnappers have killed a relative of the former senator representing Kwara South in the National Assembly, Simeon Suleiman Ajibola.

The deceased, Biodun Ajibola, was said to be the manager of the farm owned by the former lawmaker who hails from Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, Daily Trust gathered, happened on Monday around 8:00 am.

The manager was allegedly killed while trying to resist the kidnap around Isapa area of the council.

A source told our correspondent that further attempts to abduct the manager’s driver, Felix Segun Adeleye, failed after the kidnappers were distracted by some motorcyclists coming in their direction during the operation.

“They (kidnappers) abandoned Mr Adeleye, who had been injured in the leg and pursued the motorcyclists.

“It was however to the grace of God that Senator Simeon Ajibola was not around because they might have abducted him.

“But the supervisor in charge of the farms was not lucky as he was killed during the invasion. The wounded driver is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in Ilorin,” a family source said.

Senator Ajibola confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Wednesday in a telephone chat.

“As I speak to you now, I am not in the country and I don’t know their motive. I urged the police to do a thorough job on the issue and bring the perpetrators to book.

“The deceased is my family member and this kind of situation which is now rampant in Kwara South is seriously threatening farming activities along that corridor,” he said.

When contacted, the police spokesman, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, told our correspondent that investigation was ongoing.

“Yes, one person was killed and the second one was injured. But we are investigating the situation to know the motive and purpose of the attack,” Okasanmi added.

