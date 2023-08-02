BREAKING: Tinubu sends second ministerial list to senate

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the list containing his second batch of ministers to the senate. The president submitted the list through Femi Gbajabiamila, his…

The president submitted the list through Femi Gbajabiamila, his Chief of Staff, on Wednesday.

Gbajagbiamila was accompanied to the Red Chamber by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Senator Hassan Hadejia.

The president had sent a list of 28 ministers on Thursday, with the promise to send another batch.

It is unclear the number of names on the second list as Senate President Godswill Akpabio is yet to unveil it.

The list was submitted to the Senate amid screening of Lateef Fagbemi, a nominee from Kwara State.

Details later…

