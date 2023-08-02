Kwara: ‘This is just the beginning,’ protesters vow to reject FG’s ‘obnoxious policies’

Labour unions in Kwara State and other stakeholders on Wednesday joined the nationwide protest directed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the hardships triggered…

Labour unions in Kwara State and other stakeholders on Wednesday joined the nationwide protest directed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the hardships triggered by the fuel subsidy removal.

The protesters who took off from the Labour House at Ilorin matched through the Ahmadu Bello Way and later converged on the Government House.

Armed with placards of various inscriptions, the protesters chanted solidarity songs to stress their grievances over the situation.

They were escorted by police and other security agencies while the protest lasted.

Addressing the gathering at the front of the government house, Kwara NLC chairman, Comrade Ahmed Olayinka, urged unity against the ‘obnoxious policies’ of the federal government.

“We must be united against obnoxious policies of the government.

“This is just the beginning of the struggle which will continue as long until they reversed it.

“They are united against us and we must also be united against them. We will continue to demonstrate until the refineries are fixed and they pay living wages,” he added.

Comrade Olayinka told Daily Trust after the protest, “we will await further directive from our national body on when to continue.”

Addressing the labour leaders, the Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Kayode Alabi said the state government had rolled out several interventions to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal and it’s willing to do more to further ease the plight of the masses in line with available resources.

